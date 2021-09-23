Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $147.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $555.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.66. 238,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,620. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $167.31 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.