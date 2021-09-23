Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 53,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

