Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report sales of $4.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock worth $12,146,610. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.25.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

