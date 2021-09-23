Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $38.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

