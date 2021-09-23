Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.