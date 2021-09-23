American Century Companies Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

