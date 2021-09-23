American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,833 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

HOLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.