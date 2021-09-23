American Century Companies Inc. Invests $337,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 116.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

