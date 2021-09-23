American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC raised its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Adient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

