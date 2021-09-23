American Century Companies Inc. Has $376,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

