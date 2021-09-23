American Century Companies Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of FULT opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.