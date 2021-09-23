American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

