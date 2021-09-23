Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Major Shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci Purchases 1,542,553 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALPN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

