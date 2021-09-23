Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 42,587 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,330. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

