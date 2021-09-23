Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. 2,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,248. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

