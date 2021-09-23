Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,885.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,805.67 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,756.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,457.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

