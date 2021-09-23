Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.46.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.59. 4,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,625. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

