AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $346,582.80 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,201 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $346,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.47 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AlloVir by 95,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

