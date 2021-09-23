AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $270,953.10 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.35.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.