AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $270,953.10 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

