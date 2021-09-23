ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 112,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ALJ Regional stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

