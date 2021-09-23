Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

