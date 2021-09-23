Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE ACI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.