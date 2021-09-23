Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.13. The company had a trading volume of 398,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.70. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$13.34.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.39%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.