AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 367,999 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.21.

RERE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

