AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

