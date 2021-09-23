Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

