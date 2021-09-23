Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,757,040 coins and its circulating supply is 343,936,096 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.