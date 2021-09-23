Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,621 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,621 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MannKind by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MannKind by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.