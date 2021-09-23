Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $237,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $290,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

