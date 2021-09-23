Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

