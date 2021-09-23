Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 904.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 179.6% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 97,842 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $824.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.