Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 885 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

