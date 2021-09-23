Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The AZEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in The AZEK by 11.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -491.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

