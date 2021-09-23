Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 64,939 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 191.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

