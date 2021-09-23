Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,087 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,783,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

PGHY stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

