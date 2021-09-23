Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $626.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $639.08 and its 200-day moving average is $556.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

