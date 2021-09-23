Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of ACET opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.