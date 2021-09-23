Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $129,200.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,214.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.33 or 0.07051608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00367844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.71 or 0.01248898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00117080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.00551714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00567303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00336765 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

