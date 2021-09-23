abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.77% of Aenza S.A.A. worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AENZ opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

