abrdn plc Sells 1,386 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Match Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

