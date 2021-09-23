abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

