abrdn plc Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

