abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 382.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

