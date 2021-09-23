abrdn plc Acquires 19,217 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 176.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,148 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,527. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

