Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,434.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,434 ($18.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,543 ($20.16). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,532 ($20.02), with a volume of 151,873 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,446.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,434. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

