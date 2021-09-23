AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

