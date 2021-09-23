$924.49 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report sales of $924.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $826.48 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Cabot posted sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 230,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,877. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 420,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabot by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cabot by 248,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

