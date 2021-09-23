5,845 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPeng by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in XPeng by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.