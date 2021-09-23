5,673 Shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

TZOO stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.50 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

