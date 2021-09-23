$467.14 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post sales of $467.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.30 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 816,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

